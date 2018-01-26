Sen. Duckworth makes first trip home since announcing pregnancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth was back in Illinois Friday for the first time since announcing she's pregnant.

She'll become the first sitting senator ever to deliver a baby.

The Iraq War veteran spoke to Junior ROTC students at the Chicago Military Academy at 35th and Giles.

As her family grows, Duckworth said she's committed to working towards universal paid family leave in the U.S.

This will be Duckworth's second child.

She says she hopes to take as much time as she needs with the new baby, but adds like all working moms, she'll have to do some juggling.

She's due in late April.