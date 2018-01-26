Video shows Chicago cop using Taser on man running away after traffic stop

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department investigators are examining an officers use of a Taser on a man who was trying to run away after a traffic stop.

Body camera video shows Officer Marissa Garbacz stopping Stephen Baldwin on November 28 near 79th and Champlain, for an expired license plates. He presented a phony New Jersey driver’s license.

He ran when another officer tried to handcuff him.

Garbacz tased Baldwin as he tried to climb over a fence.

Police guidelines say a Taser normally shouldn’t be used when a suspect is elevated above ground, as Baldwin was.

He had to be hospitalized.

He faces charges of forgery, identity theft, and possession of a fraudulent ID.