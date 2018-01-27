Family, friends hold vigil one year after Lewis University professor’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill.— Matt Lange's friends and family released balloons Saturday into a clear blue sky.

The 37-year-old Lewis University assistant psychology professor was murdered Jan. 27, 2017. A year later, his murder is still unsolved.

On Saturday afternoon, people who loved Lange came together in the parking lot where he was killed.

"It's really hard that it`s been a year and there hasn't been any answers," said Amy Craft, a childhood friend.

Naperville police say the case hasn't gone cold--they just don't have the evidence they need.

"We've learned that this process of evidence and looking for clues is not easy. My favorite show is NCIS, and it just doesn't happen that way," said Lange's father, David.

For Lange's parents, it's less about closure and more about starting to heal.

"Someone knows something," said David. "We just want them to come forward."

There is a $50,000 reward for anyone who has information about Lange's death. Anyone with tips is asked to call Naperville police.