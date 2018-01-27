Humboldt Park residents demand end to gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A crowd gathered at California and Division Saturday afternoon carrying pictures and heartbreaking stories of loved ones lost to gun violence.

They want peace. They want murders solved. And they want residents to speak up.

"It's unacceptable," said Roberts Torres of the group Parents for Peace & Justice, which co-organized the rally. " .... We're losing our community. So we have to stand up and continue to fight back."

There was another deadly shooting several blocks away Friday night.

Demand Justice, an art activism project, also helped to organize the rally. The group produces pop-up art installations across the city. The organization's work can be found at Demandjustice.info.