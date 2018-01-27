× Police seek man in attempted child luring

CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking a man who attempted to lure female children Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. outside of a school in the 6300 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue.

The man, the driver of a light blue minivan, told the children, “Hey your grandma told me to pick you up.” The children then fled.

The man is described as black, between 25 and 35 years old, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was wearing a gray shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the attempted luring is asked to call Area North Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to TIPSOFT.COM.