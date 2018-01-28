Notorious ‘serial stowaway’ arrested at O’Hare for refusing to leave, held without bail

CHICAGO — Just days after being released from jail, so-called “serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman was arrested at O’Hare International Airport again early Sunday, and is now being held without bond in Cook County jail.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 1:25 a.m. Sunday about a woman refusing to leave the Signature Flight Support area at O’Hare, where passengers wait to board private flights. While the 66-year-old Hartman initially made a run for it, officers searching the airport found her in Terminal 3. She was arrested for refusing to leave, and charged with criminal trespass to state land and violation of bail bond.

The arrest is one of dozens she’s had, dating back to 2008, for attempting to board planes without a ticket at airports across the country. Her latest came after police say she got through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at O’Hare and boarded a British Airways flight without a ticket or boarding pass. After the plane landed, the airline realized Hartman didn’t have a ticket, and returned her to Chicago on January 18.

Cook County Sheriff officers drove her home Thursday night after she was released on bail, partially on the condition that she would not get arrested while awaiting trial. Fast forward to Sunday morning and Hartman was back at O’Hare, and was eventually arrested for refusing to leave. Then in court on Sunday, a judge ordered her held without bail because her latest arrest violated conditions of her previous bond. So she’s stuck in jail for the foreseeable future.

Hartman has been in and out of voluntary mental health treatment for years. In 2016, she was sentenced to six months of house arrest at a mental health facility. In court Sunday, her defense attorney pointed out that Hartman, who is retired and lives in Grayslake, has never been violent.

She will be back in court January 31.