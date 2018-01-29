4 Chicago officers injured while saving family from burning building on West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Four Chicago police officers were injured while rescuing a family from a burning apartment building on the city's West Side.

The flames broke out shortly after midnight in the 3900 block of West Congress Parkway in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The officers were on patrol when they noticed a two-flat building on fire.

One person was able to escape the flames, and told the officers her family was still inside.

The officers then went in the building and rescued two adults and three minors.

They were not injured, but the officers were treated for minor smoke inhalation.