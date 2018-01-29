× It’s a Boy! Cubs infielder Javier Baez hosts gender reveal party

CHICAGO – It’s become a somewhat of a challenge for people to come up with the most creative ways to find out if their expectant child is a girl or a boy.

This has been especially true for athletes, who’ve gotten in the habit of posting their gender reveals online.

Javier Baez has become the latest to do so on Monday.

The Cubs infield posted pictures of he and his girlfriend Irmarie Marquez revealed that they are expecting a boy. Their gender reveals included the couple of opening up a present with blue balloons and confetti popping out.

Back on January 24th, the couple announced the pregnancy on Twitter. Of course at that point the didn’t know if it was a boy or a girl.

Una Bendición Más De Dios!

Baby Báez Is Coming!!! What Do You Think Will Be?

Boy or Girl ? 😘 🍼 deja tu opinión… 🤣🤣🤣 totaaaaal!!!! 🤷🏼‍♂️ 🤫🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/jOdOzWSHjY — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) January 24, 2018

Drafted by the Cubs in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Baez is getting ready for his fifth season at the major league level with the Cubs.