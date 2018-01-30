Chris Bleck discusses an interesting day for the Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - No matter what they do, drama seems to follow the Bulls in this current era of the team.

Even when they try to trade away one of the guys that was part of the some of the early issues, there is still a plot twist that no one saw coming.

Nikola Mirotic was headed to New Orleans, was pulled into an office by Fred Hoiberg for a conversation, left the Advocate Center, then suddenly the deal fell apart. Mark it up to another interesting day on the West Side.

Chris Bleck of ESPN 1000 joined Sports Feed on Tuesday to discuss the drama-filled day with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman along with the rest of the Bulls' rebuilding season.

You can watch Chris' segments on Tuesday's show by clicking on the video above or below.