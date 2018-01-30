North Riverside elementary school closed for rest of week due to flu outbreak

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. — A west suburban school is closed for the rest of the week because of a flu outbreak.
Komarek Elementary School, located at 8940 W 24th St. in North Riverside, also canceled all after-school activities and sporting events.
The school was disinfected over the weekend, but the superintendent sent a note to parents saying a lot of students and staffers were sent home sick Monday.
So the school will be professionally disinfected.
Last week, the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora was closed for an entire week due to a flu outbreak as well.