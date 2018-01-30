North Riverside elementary school closed for rest of week due to flu outbreak

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. — A west suburban school is closed for the rest of the week because of a flu outbreak.

Komarek Elementary School, located at 8940 W 24th St. in North Riverside, also canceled all after-school activities and sporting events.

The school was disinfected over the weekend, but the superintendent sent a note to parents saying a lot of students and staffers were sent home sick Monday.

So the school will be professionally disinfected.

Komarek Elementary in North Riverside, closed through Friday due to the flu. A high number of sick calls and students & staff sent home Monday. All extra curricular activities are postponed. pic.twitter.com/cn7RiEYwhZ — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) January 30, 2018

Last week, the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora was closed for an entire week due to a flu outbreak as well.