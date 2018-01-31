Apartment fire displaces 16 families in Westmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMONT, Ill. -- A three-alarm fire gutted an apartment building in Westmont overnight, and left dozens of people temporarily homeless.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at an 18-unit apartment building, located at 6703 Park Lane.

About 30 area fire districts were involved, which amounts to about 100 firefighters.

Crews had a hard time putting out the fire due to the cold temperatures and high winds.

The apartment manager says the building has been deemed uninhabitable.

The fire displaced 16 families, including a number of children.

Residents believe the fire's origin is an outside light fixture that sits right above a doorway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.