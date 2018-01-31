Carson’s parent company announces 7 Illinois store closures

CHICAGO – Retailer Bon-Ton announced on Wednesday that they plan to close 42 nationwide locations—including six Carson’s stores and one Bergner’s in Illinois.

The company said the closures are part of a “previously communicated store rationalization program.” The closures include locations under all the company’s nameplates.

The following locations are closing in Illinois:

  • Carson’s Clearance Center, Aurora Shopping Center, Aurora Ill.
  • Carson’s, Riverside Plaza, Chicago
  • Carson’s, Village Mall, Danville Ill.
  • Carson’s, Northland Plaza DeKalb Ill.
  • Carson’s Clearance Center, Village Plaza Morton Grove Ill.
  • Bergner’s, Sheridan Village, Peoria Illinois
  • Carson’s, Streets of Woodfield, Schaumburg Ill.

“We would like to thank the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations and express deep gratitude to our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Bon-Ton and to serving our customers,” Bill Tracy, president and CEO of Bon-Ton, said.

For a complete list of nationwide closures, visit bonton.com.