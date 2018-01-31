FeedonThis: The Best Bets of Super Bowl LII

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Before Jarrett Payton made his way to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, it was key to get his thoughts on one major aspect of the Big Game: The unusual wagers people are putting on the contest.

Josh Frydman had quite a few to discuss with him, from the halftime show to cross sports wagers to even broadcast milestones. All are real bets that one can place as the Eagles face the Patriots for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Their discussion on that is part of the #FeedonThis for Wednesday's Sports Feed which you can watch in the video above.

Meanwhile all bets are off when it comes to the future of Nikola Mirotic with the Bulls the rest of the season.

A stalled trade with the Pelicans and the forward's refusal to take it has now put Mirotic in limbo and out of the lineup till further notice.

Josh and Jarrett discussed what might be ahead for Mirotic in his latest saga in the video above.

The Blackhawks got a much needed win over the Predators along with a much needed performance by one of the guys filling in for Corey Crawford.

Jarrett and Josh discussed the great performance of Anton Forsberg and whether the team could make a playoff run if the starting goalie remains out in the video above.