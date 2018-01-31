Former Bulls forward Rasual Butler dies in car crash

CHICAGO – He made his home in a number of different cities during his NBA career, and while never a star, his attitude left an impact with teams whom he took the floor.

Hence why the tributes to former Bulls forward Rasual Butler have come pouring in following his death early Wednesday morning in a car crash in Studio City, California. The 38-year old and his wife Leah LaBelle were fatally injured when the car they were driving flipped and struck a wall, according to a report from TMZ.com.

Butler played one season for the Bulls in 2010-2011 in a limited reserve role, playing in six regular season games and then four in the playoffs as the team advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

During his career, Butler played for the Heat, Pelicans, Clippers, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards, and Spurs. He finished his career in San Antonio in the 2015-2016 season. He finished with a career average of 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds a game.

Today the Bulls had this tribute to Butler on Twitter.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere thoughts and condolences go out to their friends and family. pic.twitter.com/4g8nGeovaS — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 31, 2018

Kris Dunn, who spent time in the preseason of his rookie year with Butler when he was on the Timberwolves during the preseason in 2016, tweeted this out today.