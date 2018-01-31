‘Serial stowaway’ Marilyn Hartman back in court today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The woman known as the "serial stowaway" will be in court today.

Marilyn Hartman, 66, has been arrested dozens of times for trying to board planes without tickets.

She faces charges after refusing to leave O'Hare Airport over the weekend.

She was also arrested earlier this month for boarding a British Airlines flight without a ticket.

After the plane landed, the airline realized Hartman didn't have a ticket.

She's now being held without bail.

Hartman has been in and out of voluntary mental health treatment for years. In 2016, she was sentenced to six months of house arrest at a mental health facility. In court Sunday, her defense attorney pointed out that Hartman, who is retired and lives in Grayslake, has never been violent.