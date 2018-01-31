Suspect attempts to run over officer with stolen squad car; Officer fires shots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. – A man is in custody after a car crash and a police involved shooting in Harvey, Ill., Wednesday afternoon.

A Harvey spokesperson said police were near 148th Street and Dixie Highway just after 4:40 p.m. when they heard a car collision. When police arrived, they saw three occupants fleeing the scene.

According to the spokesperson, the officers pursued. One suspect got into a physical altercation with one of the officers. That same suspect then got into the police squad car and attempted to run over the officer.

The officer fired his gun at the car and the car flipped over.

All three suspects are facing charges. The one who was shot is hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

The officer who was almost run over is recovering at Ingalls Hospital.