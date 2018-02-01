× Body found on CTA tracks at Belmont, police say

CHICAGO — Authorities are responding to a body on the CTA tracks at Belmont.

The incident was reported after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Service was disrupted earlier on the Red, Brown and Purple lines as a result, but have now resumed.

Red and Brown Line service has resumed across both of their entire lines, but do continue to bypass Belmont. Consider using nearby Wellington, which is just 1/4 mi (2 full city blocks) south of Belmont. Allow extra travel time. — cta (@cta) February 1, 2018

The CTA reports that the Red and Brown Line continue to bypass Belmont at this time due to the police activity.

Allow extra time for travel in and around this area.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.