Metra fare hike starts today; agency considers changes to fare structure

CHICAGO -- Metra's 2018 fare increase kicks off today.

One-Way tickets will increase by $.25 across all zones; 10-Ride tickets will increase anywhere from $4.25-$7.75 depending on the zone; Monthly passes increase from $9-$12.50 depending on the zone; Weekend Passes increase from $8 to $10. Details on the increase: metrarail.com

Moving forward, Metra is considering making changes to its fare structure and the types of tickets it offers. It's beginning a series of open houses tonight to obtain rider feedback about the potential changes.

Some of the options include:

Offering discounts for riding during non-rush hour times

Redefining Zone A to only cover the six downtown stations

Capping fares for trips over 45 miles

Making the charges from zone to zone consistent

The first open house is tonight in Geneva at the Kane County Government Center from 4-7 p.m.

There will be additional meetings throughout the month across the area.

Information to attend a meeting or submit feedback online is below:

Submit Feedback through online survey: www.surveymonkey.com

Additional Information and list of open house locations and times:

metrarail.com