Metra fare hike starts today; agency considers changes to fare structure

CHICAGO -- Metra's 2018 fare increase kicks off today.
One-Way tickets will increase by $.25 across all zones; 10-Ride tickets will increase anywhere from $4.25-$7.75 depending on the zone; Monthly passes increase from $9-$12.50 depending on the zone; Weekend Passes increase from $8 to $10. Details on the increase: metrarail.com
Moving forward, Metra is considering making changes to its fare structure and the types of tickets it offers. It's beginning a series of open houses tonight to obtain rider feedback about the potential changes.
Some of the options include:
- Offering discounts for riding during non-rush hour times
- Redefining Zone A to only cover the six downtown stations
- Capping fares for trips over 45 miles
- Making the charges from zone to zone consistent
The first open house is tonight in Geneva at the Kane County Government Center from 4-7 p.m.
There will be additional meetings throughout the month across the area.
Information to attend a meeting or submit feedback online is below:
Submit Feedback through online survey: www.surveymonkey.com
Additional Information and list of open house locations and times:
metrarail.com