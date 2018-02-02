84-year-old woman carjacked in Evanston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. -- An 84-year-old woman was the victim of a carjacking in Evanston Thursday afternoon.

She told police that a black Acura rear-ended her 2011 Lexus when she was driving north on Sheridan Road near Davis Street.

When she exited her vehicle, a man exited the Acura and hopped into the victim's Lexus.

The suspect then fled in the victim's Lexus north on Sheridan Road as the offending Acura followed.

Evanston police say the suspects were described as two younger black men wearing hoodies. The suspects made off with the victim's purse containing her credit cards, house keys, and $200.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Evanston Police Department at (847) 866-5040, or Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (274637) and entering EPDTIP in the message line.