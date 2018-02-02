Ohio truck driver charged in Illinois Tollway worker’s death

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Illinois State Police have charged a truck driver from Ohio with the death of a tollway worker last fall.

Christian Hannah was charged with reckless homicide.

Illinois tollway worker David Schwarz, 48, of Monee, was struck and killed as he picked up debris on the Tri-State Tollway in Alsip last September.

Prosecutors say witnesses saw Hannah swerving before he sideswiped Schwarz as he walked back to his vehicle.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Schwarz’s DNA was found on Hannah’s truck.

Hannah’s attorney says his client has a learning disability and no criminal record. He said Hannah turned over his truck to authorities and has been cooperating with police since the incident.