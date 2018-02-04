7-Day Forecast: Some snow possible during a cold week
-
7-Day Forecast: Cold moves in, snow possible this weekend
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
7-Day Forecast: Falling temperatures, light weekend snow possible
-
7-day forecast: Brutal cold continues
-
7-day forecast: Bitter cold continues
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Chilly temps., snow possible on Christmas Day
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. dip mid-week, rebound for the weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Snow possible after temperatures take a dive
-
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild week followed by cold Christmas weekend
-
Near-whiteout conditions as bomb cyclone pounds NYC; thousands of flights cancelled