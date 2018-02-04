Snow and ice cause dangerous driving conditions, delays at O’Hare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — Snow and near white out conditions in some areas of northwest Indiana made for dangerous driving Sunday, as speed and unplowed streets formed a recipe for disaster for some drivers.

Pile up after pile up caused massive traffic issues on I-80/94 throughout Sunday, with Indiana State Police reporting at least seven separate accidents between Burr Street and Grant late Sunday morning and into the afternoon. Snow and ice were still causing delays of more than two hours Sunday night. A police dispatcher said the night was quite busy for them, as drivers reported one accident after another.

While roads are largely cleared, snow coming back in the next 12 hours could make for a messy commute on Monday.

One Indiana state trooper’s Twitter feed has advice for commuters: #don’t drive like a knucklehead. It's sound advice, so slow down, increase your distance between cars and put your headlights on.