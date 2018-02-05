Chicago area hit by dangerous wind chills; 3 to 6-inches of snow expected for evening commute

CHICAGO — Over a fresh snow cover and clear skies temperatures have dropped well below zero with wind chills in the dangerous -15 to -20-degree range across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana early this Monday morning.

If outside for any length of time, make sure exposed skin (face/hands) are protected (see latest temperatures/wind chills on maps below) – especially properly prepare children waiting on school buses or taking long walks to school.

This afternoon accumulating snow is forecast to spread from west to east across our area – probably beginning in westernmost portions along the Interstate-39 corridor and the Fox River Valley by early afternoon and reaching Chicago and northwest Indiana by mid to late afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 3 to 6-inches of snow area-wide is in effect for this afternoon and evening (Noon to Midnight CST) with snowfall rates looking to peak around the late afternoon/early evening commute. Anticipate very slow dangerous travel conditions with snow-covered slick roads later this afternoon and evening. Below is the latest Rapid precision Mesoscale (RAP) modeling forecast projection of the snow development/spread across our area.

The heavy snow band will extend north into southern Wisconsin and southern Lower Michigan as well as central Illinois and central Indiana into northwest Ohio, so travel in all direction out of Chicago will be impacted.

Current wind chills…

Current temperatures…

RAP Forecast Model…