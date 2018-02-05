Chicago police team up with federal, state officials to combat rise in carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are teaming up with federal authorities to combat the rising number of carjackings.

They've formed a joint task force, aimed at cracking down on those behind the crimes.

Last year, there were nearly 1,000 carjackings in Chicago.

Police say juveniles are behind a majority of them, and adult gang leaders are the reason why. The gang leaders are said to put the teens up to the carjackings because they know they rarely get jail time for the crime.

Johnson said the task force will aim to prosecute those carrying out the carjackings, as well as those directing them.