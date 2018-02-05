Former Bears WR Alshon Jeffery makes good on Super Bowl guarantee in Philly

MINNEAPOLIS – He wasn’t technically wrong.

When he was talking to reporters during the final game of the 2016 season as a member of the Bears, he didn’t specify which team he was talking about when making a bold prediction about the 2017 season.

“I guarantee you we’ll win a Super Bowl next year,” is what Alshon Jeffery told Chicago reporters after the Bears’ season ended at US Bank Stadium with a loss to the Vikings on January 1, 2017.

Notice how he didn’t specify a team? That came in handy for Jeffery during a memorable game on Sunday.

Now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jeffery came through on his guarantee against the Patriots at the same stadium he made the guarantee 13 months earlier.

Jeffery caught a touchdown in the first half and two other passes to help the Eagles to a 41-33 win for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Naturally the receiver was a popular interview after the game, many hoping to ask him about that guarantee coming true in Philadelphia.

Alshon Jeffery “I told the world we would bring the trophy back to Philly” pic.twitter.com/Yx035zb0Y2 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 5, 2018

During his postgame news conference, Jeffery once again discussing his prediction when asked by the assembled media.

“Man, I told y’all. I said ‘We.’ I never said a team. I told y’all I was going to the Super Bowl we was gonna win it,” said Jeffery. “I said it this week. I said it this week we was going to bring that trophy back to Philly. I said that.”

Indeed he did, and indeed Jeffery came through. Perhaps he’s inspiring one of his former teammates, Jordan Howard, who in hopes of getting the Bears to that level gave some thought to the receiver’s strategy.

Guess I need to make a guarantee like Alshon🤔 — Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) February 5, 2018

Hey, if it does, at least Howard will be talking about the Bears since the running back is expected to be one of the leading offensive returners to the team in 2018.