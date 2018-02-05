Jake Elliott does his part to help the Eagles win their first Super Bowl title

MINNEAPOLIS – No, he didn’t get the chance to end the game with a field goal that would have put him into Super Bowl lore for all time.

But Jake Elliott did just about everything else.

The Western Springs native opened up the scoring in the 52nd edition of the big game Sunday night in Minneapolis and then finished it off with a field goal with 65 seconds to play. A lot happened in between, but it was the Western Springs native’s leg that helped Philadelphia to a long awaited victory.

Elliott booted three field goals, two of which came in the fourth quarter, to help the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the Patriots for their first Super Bowl in franchise history. A standout kicker at Lyons Township High School, Elliott converted all but one of his six kicks on the evening to make his contribution to a historic night for the team.

Elliott reacted to the victory not long after the game on Sunday night.

If I’m dreaming, don’t wake me up… #WORLDCHAMPS — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) February 5, 2018

It’s the highlight of the career of the kicker, who was a standout tennis player before taking up football late in his time at Lyons Township High School. After a strong career at Memphis, Elliott was drafted in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bengals but couldn’t win the kicking job during training camp.

Picked up by the Eagles before the season to replace injured kicker Caleb Sturgis, Elliott hit 26-of-31 field goal attempts on the year while also hitting 39-of-42 extra point tries. He set the NFL rookie record for length of field goal when he hit a 61-yarder to beat the Giants in the final seconds on September 23rd.

Elliott hit 4-of-4 field goal attempts in the NFC Playoffs, including a postseason rookie record 53-yarder against the Falcons in the divisional round.

Glad to see former @LTHS_Athletics kicker @jake_elliott22 get the first points of the #Super Bowl as the Eagles grab a 3-0 lead. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/y2o5ZCbIrV — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 4, 2018

In Sunday’s game against the Patriots at US Bank Stadium, Elliott put the Eagles on the board with a 25-yard field goal on their first drive. Later in the first, he missed an extra point after a touchdown pass from Nick Foles to Alshon Jeffery, but he wouldn’t miss against the rest of the night.

Elliott converted an extra point in the second and third quarter and then hit a 42-yarder early in the fourth quarter to extend the Philadelphia lead to six. After Foles and the offense rallied to grab the lead in the fourth quarter, the kicker finished out the scoring with a 46-yarder to make it an eight-point game.

The Eagles defense stopped the Patriots on the final drive to seal the victory, giving Elliott his first NFL title and give those at Lyons Township something to celebrate on Super Sunday.