Kevin Fishbain recaps Super Bowl LII on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Bears fans should be allowed to dream a little dream. After all, they're not much different that the now reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles drafted a quarterback with the second-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and this year hired an offensive-minded head coach. They went from the bottom of the league to a championship in just two years time - and did so even with backup Nick Foles leading the way after Carson Wentz's injury.

Could the Bears, who are led by their own No. 2 overall quarterback draft pick and offensive-minded coach do the same? Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic discussed that possibility along with a memorable win by Philadelphia over the Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl LII on Monday's Sports Feed

