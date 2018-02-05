Watch members of Jake Elliott’s family celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl title

WESTERN SPRINGS – It’s been over three decades since fans here in Chicago have been able to celebrate a Super Bowl title with a team from their city.

Now the joy has to come from those who root for other squads around the NFL or local players who’ve done good on the NFL’s biggest stage at the beginning of February.

That’s the case for the family of Western Springs native and Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who took part in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Sunday. After a few tense hours, they finally got to celebrate.

Submitted to WGN-TV by John Sullivan is this video of members of Elliott's family celebrating the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in Western Springs. Jake's aunt Jan Yount, his uncle Scott Yount, cousin Jordan Yount and his wife Kate. They went wild when they saw Tom Brady's final "Hail Mary" pass fall incomplete, giving the franchise their first Super Bowl title.

Later the family took this picture in front of the LaGrange Theatre, who devoted their marquee to Elliott who was a graduate of Lyons Township High School in 2013.

It made for quite a memorable night for the family thanks to a great evening by Jake and the Eagles.