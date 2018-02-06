Chicago police investigating home invasion, sexual assault on Far Southeast Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating a home invasion on the far southeast side in which a woman was sexually assaulted.

One of the victims, Stojana Mitrovic, 65, said that a man came to the door of the home near 104th Street and South Avenue F Sunday evening, offering to shovel snow.

He returned later to complain about the cold and asked to come inside and warm up. When allowed in, he pulled a large knife and was joined by four other men.

Police said they tied up Mirotvic and her husband, and one of the intruders attacked their 32-year-old daughter.

The invaders took several items, including jewelry, and left.

The daughter was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Area South detectives are investigating, but have no one in custody and have not released details of the intruders’ descriptions.