Girl, 13, escapes during attempted abduction in western suburb

OAK PARK, Ill. – A 13-year-old told police in the western suburbs that a man tried to abduct her while she was walking home from school.

The girl told police she was walking in the 600 block of Washington Boulevard around 4 p.m. Monday when a man grabbed her from behind then pulled her into a red Toyota. Police said the girl was able to free herself and then run to a nearby friend’s house where police were called.

She was taken to Rush Hospital.

She wasn’t able to give police much of description of her attacker other than he was 6 feet tall.

Two middle schools and a high school are near the area where the incident happened.

Police said they have increased patrols around the schools.