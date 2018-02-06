Jack M. Silverstein talks Olin Kreutz, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant & more on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's a writer of many talents, from short to long form, from the Bulls to the Bears.

He's written books and articles for a number of websites including Windy City Gridiron and The Barbers Chair Network and on Tuesday Jack M. Silverstein was back on Sports Feed to talk about a pair of stories he wrote for both sites.

Jack wrote a story on Olin Kreutz and the continued desire by the former Bears player to make the game of football safer for generations to come. For The Barbers Chair Network, Jack had this story on the 1998 All-Star Game and some theories surrounding Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

He discussed both of these pieces along with Brian Urlacher's election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sports Feed Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Watch Jack's segments in the video above or below.