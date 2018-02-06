Scooter Vaughan of the Chicago Wolves joins Sports Feed Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a return trip for the Chicago Wolves forward to Sports Feed - and like before he has a brand new Bobblehead as part of a giveaway by the team.

But that's not all that Scooter Vaughan was talking about during his most recent appearance on the show. He talked about the team's strong mid-season run with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman along with his work for the Kids for Camps charity.

Yes, he did discuss his Bobblehead Night coming up on Saturday, February 17th against San Antonio at Allstate Arena.

All were discussed during Scooter's two segments on Sports Feed on Tuesday night and you can watch them in the video above or below.