Village board to discuss accusations of animal cruelty at Animal Welfare League

**WARNING: Video contains graphic images.

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. – A village board meeting in a western suburb Tuesday night will address the controversial issues surrounding conditions at a local animal shelter.

The Animal Welfare League in Chicago Ridge, Ill., is under fire and being investigated by two state departments. The shelter is being accused of animal cruelty and unsanitary conditions.

The meeting is expected to be a heated and well-attended by those who said the dogs and cats that are at the shelter are abused and neglected.

Balor, a 3-year-old pit bull was adopted by Lauren Belak and Mike Benedict In the middle of January from the Animal Welfare League.

When they went to pick him up, he still had staples in his stomach from being neutered in November. That was the first sign something was wrong.

“So that was 41 days that this dog sat in a kennel obviously without medical treatment because these staples were still in,” Belak said.

His owners then found a lump in his stomach. Belak was told Balor needed hernia surgery. They picked him up a few days later. His incision looked infected about 24 hours afterward. Belak said it was leaking and looked black and bloody.

The Animal Welfare League gave her pain medication and an antibiotic.

Belak said 24 hours later, the incision was completely ripped open. She said Balor was bleeding on the kitchen floor.

She called the Animal Welfare League again and was told the veterinarians had gone home.

“She told me if I had an old sock I should tie it around his stomach and call back at 8:30 in the morning,” Belak said.

Belak took Balor to a private veterinarian.

“They said the antibiotics he was on is not for a dog of his size and that would have never cleared an infection in a dog of his size,” she said.

In the paperwork Belak got from the Animal Welfare League when she took Balor home, there was no weight of the dog, necessary to dispense medications, no record of surgeries or who performed them.

According to the paperwork, everything was normal.

Belak filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation which licenses veterinarians.

“The vets there are not disclosing what they’re doing or giving to the animals and what the procedures are. They’re performing procedures without weights,” Belak said.

The Animal Welfare League did not return phone calls for comment.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Village Hall.