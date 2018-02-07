350 Peoples Gas customers without heat in Avondale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – About 350 Peoples Gas customers on the city’s Northwest Side did not have heat in their homes Wednesday evening during the city’s bitter cold temps.

Crews from Peoples Gas were in the Avondale neighborhood Wednesday trying to reignite the gas inside homes that lost heat. The area affected was mostly near Belmont Ave. and Francisco St., west of the expressway and north to Elston Ave.

“Earlier today we were doing some improvements which led to low pressure in the main had to bring folks down to bring them back up but our crews have been doing light ups since 6:30 p.m.,” Vanessa Hall, Peoples Gas representative, said.

The gas is secure so there are no safety concerns but the relighting process is meticulous because it's done residence by residence.

Peoples Gas said they hope to have everything restored by midnight.

If problems persist, residents are urged to call the local fire department or police department for assistance.