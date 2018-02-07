New Trier HS earns Guinness World Record for most twins, multiples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINNETKA, Ill. – A suburban high school shattered a Guinness World Record thanks to the multiples at their school.

New Trier High School had the most twins and most multiples in a single academic year. The school has 44 sets of twins and one set of triplets--that’s 91 teens in the sophomore class.

It’s far ahead of the previous record of 24 sets of twins which was held by middle school in Wilmette, Ill. Many of those kids are now enrolled at New Trier.

The set of twins that weighed the least came in at just 3.5 pounds. The one that was the heaviest weighed 15 pounds.

The majority of the kids are fraternal—not identical.

It took 18 months for Guinness to confirm the record.