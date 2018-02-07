Northwestern journalism professor accused of inappropriate behavior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A professor at Northwestern University has been accused of inappropriate behavior by 10 women.

Alec Klein, a journalism professor at the Medill School of Journalism, was accused of inappropriate touching and using crass bullying language.

The allegations were laid out in a letter written by eight former students and two former faculty members. The open letter was written to the dean of Medill and was first published by the Chicago Reader. It spelled out a number of accusations against Klein.

A former employee accused the professor of trying to kiss students, unnecessary closed door meetings, holding their hands, rubbing their shoulders and talking about his sex life.

The women also accused him of bulling them, yelling at them for mistakes, retaliating against them for not agreeing with him and saying hurtful things to them.

Klein responded with a long statement of his own and said he denies the allegations. He said he spent decades teaching at Northwestern as has had nothing but great reviews from his students. He said many of the allegations raised involved a disgruntled former employee who had demonstrated poor work performance several years ago.

Klein said the allegations were investigated and not found to be credible.

The university confirmed that some of the allegations were found to be unsubstantiated. The university said it will review the new allegations found in the letter.

The university's full statement:

Northwestern University today received a message from former students and two former employees containing allegations of inappropriate conduct by Alec Klein, a professor in the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications. The University takes seriously all complaints that are brought to its attention. Many of the allegations were contained in a complaint brought several years ago by a former employee. At that time, the University conducted a thorough investigation and the complaint was not substantiated. Northwestern will now review the allegations received today. We encourage anyone who has been the victim of alleged harassment or misconduct at the University to contact the Office of Equity. That office, rather than any of the individual schools, handles all complaints regarding alleged sexual misconduct at Northwestern. Complaints are not investigated by individual schools.

WGN contacted eight of the 10 women who signed the letter. Only one woman responded and said the letter spoke for itself.

Alec Klein's full statement: