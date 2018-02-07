Northwestern journalism professor accused of inappropriate behavior

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A professor at Northwestern University has been accused of inappropriate behavior by 10 women.
Alec Klein, a journalism professor at the Medill School of Journalism, was accused of inappropriate touching and using crass bullying language.
The allegations were laid out in a letter written by eight former students and two former faculty members. The open letter was written to the dean of Medill and was first published by the Chicago Reader. It spelled out a number of accusations against Klein.
A former employee accused the professor of trying to kiss students, unnecessary closed door meetings, holding their hands, rubbing their shoulders and talking about his sex life.
The women also accused him of bulling them, yelling at them for mistakes, retaliating against them for not agreeing with him and saying hurtful things to them.
Klein responded with a long statement of his own and said he denies the allegations. He said he spent decades teaching at Northwestern as has had nothing but great reviews from his students. He said many of the allegations raised involved a disgruntled former employee who had demonstrated poor work performance several years ago.
Klein said the allegations were investigated and not found to be credible.
The university confirmed that some of the allegations were found to be unsubstantiated. The university said it will review the new allegations found in the letter.
The university's full statement:
Northwestern University today received a message from former students and two former employees containing allegations of inappropriate conduct by Alec Klein, a professor in the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.
The University takes seriously all complaints that are brought to its attention. Many of the allegations were contained in a complaint brought several years ago by a former employee. At that time, the University conducted a thorough investigation and the complaint was not substantiated. Northwestern will now review the allegations received today.
We encourage anyone who has been the victim of alleged harassment or misconduct at the University to contact the Office of Equity. That office, rather than any of the individual schools, handles all complaints regarding alleged sexual misconduct at Northwestern. Complaints are not investigated by individual schools.
WGN contacted eight of the 10 women who signed the letter. Only one woman responded and said the letter spoke for itself.
The full letter can be read on the Chicago Reader's website.
Alec Klein's full statement:
I categorically deny the allegations and intend to take legal action. Many of the allegations involved a disgruntled former employee who had been on a corrective-action plan for poor work performance several years ago. The university conducted an extensive investigation, interviewing current and former employees, former students and others, and reviewing emails, expenses and other records. The complaint was determined to be completely unfounded. I was cleared of any wrongdoing and the claim was dismissed. The university determined the complainant was not credible and documented, through records and her own words, several falsehoods in her charges. The university took the additional step to require that she never apply for a job at Northwestern again. And the university reached out to every person interviewed as part of its investigation to notify them that I had not done anything wrong and the case had been dismissed.
The bulk of the other allegations were brought to the attention of Northwestern’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Access, and no violations were found.
Under separate cover, I have provided you with the Course and Teacher Evaluation of Medill Justice Project classes I have taught at Northwestern University over the nearly decade I have been a professor at the university. The student evaluations are anonymous, which means students are free to say whatever they like. Instructors do not see these anonymous evaluations until after the grading period is over. In their anonymous evaluations, my students have overwhelmingly indicated they had a wonderful experience in my classes, and not once have they accused me of any mistreatment. In their anonymous evaluations, my students have overwhelmingly said the class was among the best they have ever taken, and they have specifically noted how much I care for them.
I have taught hundreds students in scores of classes at Northwestern. I have also served as an adviser to scores of students and overseen scores more who have worked with me. I strive for all of the students in my classes to have a wonderful experience. It’s also true that I have high expectations for my students and expect them to do their best because the goal is for them to become better journalists. Investigating potentially wrongful convictions is rigorous work, and it requires the highest levels of accuracy, fairness and thoroughness because we are publishing for the world. Our work sometimes challenges powerful institutions and is always closely scrutinized. I am fully committed to my students and spend countless hours working with them, helping them conduct reporting in the field and editing their work. For years, my Medill Justice Project class was open only to undergraduate Medill students who must apply to be admitted, and there is frequently a long wait list. Because of growing demand, in 2013, I opened the course to graduate students and to non-Medill students at Northwestern University. In 2014, I won approval from the full Medill faculty to turn the class into the equivalent of two courses instead of one to better reflect the students’ significant time commitment.
Over the years, I have received countless letters and emails from students expressing their gratitude for their experience in my classes, and have also been honored at various faculty appreciation events and received recognition for my teaching at Northwestern.
Because of federal laws about student privacy, I am limited in what I am permitted to say about the former students referenced.
I have tried to lead The Medill Justice Project with honor. Our investigation played a role in a federal judge’s decision to release a day care worker about a decade before her sentence would have been up. In another investigation, prosecutors dropped all major charges against a stay-at-home mother who was then set free. Our work contributed to a prisoner being released from solitary confinement after more than 36 years. There are many other instances where our work has helped people and society.
Respectfully,
Prof. Alec Klein, Northwestern University
Director, The Medill Justice Project