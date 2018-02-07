Today marks 50th anniversary of deadly Mickelberry plant fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- 50-years ago today the Mickelberry Foods Factory explosion killed nine people including four firefighters.

A memorial service in the Back of the Yards neighborhood today remembered those Chicago heroes.

Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Jose Santiago attended today's memorial. He said, "I salute the families here today as we remember the day the gates of hell opened up.”

The plant explosion at 49th and Halsted was one of the worst explosions in city history.

As many as 70 people were injured after a gasoline truck in a back alley ignited.

It could have been much worse.

Hundreds of day shift workers at the food plant had left for the day 30 minutes before the explosion.