2 injured, including Chicago officer, in apartment fire on South Side

CHICAGO -- A fire broke out early at a South Side apartment building -- leaving two people injured, including a Chicago police officer.

The fire started shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday in the second-floor of an apartment at 650 E. 79th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood,

Someone who lived in that apartment was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The officer was slightly injured and suffered minor smoke issues while helping residents get out of the building.

Twelve residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

Authorities are investigating the cause.