Chicagoans prepare ahead of big winter storm

CHICAGO -- With all this snow on the way, stores are busy with shoppers who are stocking up on groceries, shovels and salt.

At the Shop & Save Market on Nagle Avenue, wave after wave of shoppers are buying enough groceries to hunker down for a couple of days.

Down the street in Edgebrook, people are loading up on salt and shovels.

At Caldwell Woods Forest Preserve, families are enjoying some sledding on this sunny day, before the storm hits tonight.

A Winter Storm Warning calling for 6 to 12-inches of snow in counties along and north of the Interstate-80 corridor is in effect, beginning this Thursday evening and ending Friday evening (6PM Thursday to 9PM Friday).