FeedonThis: Another new segment makes it onto Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Here on Sports Feed we pride ourselves on finding new ways to present the world of sports in different ways.

Thursday brought another one of those chances on as we debuted the new "Whatcha Say? segment on the show.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman picked three figures in sports and decided what they'd would say to them. The first segment featured Bears General Manager Ryan Pace, Cavaliers star LeBron James, and the MLB Free Agents for 2018.

That's part of #FeedonThis from Thursday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bulls weren't quite around the trade deadline, but their moves didn't rock the NBA like Cleveland did on Thursday.

Josh and Jarrett discuss the trades made along with the acquisition of a first-round pick from the Pelicans for Nikola Mirotic in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time is starting to tick on the Blackhawks to make up some ground in the Western Conference standings and get closer to that final Wild Card spot.

Jarrett and Josh discuss their situation with 29 games to go in the video above.