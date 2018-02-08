Get a sneak peek at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With over 1,000 cars parked throughout McCormick Place, the many models, technology and concepts on display at the Chicago Auto Show make it bigger and better than any other.

Among the luxury displays from the likes of Porsche, Lexus and Cadillac, one of the most expensive cars is a $470,000 Lamborghini. The good news is that it doesn't cost anywhere near that much just to look.

“It’s like an automotive theme park,” 2018 Chicago Auto Show Chairman John Hennessy said.

From the Caped Crusader’s car to the coolest Corvettes, you’ll find just about every make and model spread across nearly one million square feet at the show. It's set apart from other shows because it’s geared toward consumers, not manufacturers.

“Over 60 percent of the people who visit will buy a car within a year,” Hennessy said.

This year, the interactive displays include three indoor test tracks for Toyota, Kia and Jeep. Ford's racetrack simulator shows what it feels like to drive over 150 miles per hour. A Star Wars display by Nissan turns visitors into storm troopers. And a mock off-road course by Jeep gives a first hand look at how cars handle the (simulated) challenges of nature, including a steep a 35-degree angle hill.

Hennessy says it’s a perfect indoor activity to battle the snow this weekend.

“If you listen to anything, it’s cold and weather; you come to Mccormick place, it’s warm, it’s sunny, it’s a beautiful place to come visit,” Hennessy said.

The show’s annual black tie charity event is Friday night, then it’s open to the public for 10 days starting Saturday.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. most days, with $13 admission for adults and $7 for kids. Officials suggest parking at the McCormick Place lots.