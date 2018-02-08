Joe Maddon’s new Chicago adventure? A restaurant next to Wrigley Field

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) look at the dugout during an MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs on September 06, 2017 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Now that he’s made the playoffs three-straight years, won the World Series, and captured the heart of a number of fans across the city, the next step seems pretty simple for Joe Maddon.

Open a  restaurant in the Windy City. Now it looks like that is going to happen.

Indeed the Cubs’ manager is going in to open a new place at The Park at  Wrigley, teaming up with famed chef Tony Mantuano to create this so far unnamed restaurant.

While a news released did confirm the two are working together on the project, the type of food or drink that will be served was not specified.

Maddon isn’t a stranger to the business, since he helped open Ava Italian Restaurant in Tampa, Florida, which he remains a partner. That’s where Maddon called home as manager of the Rays from 2006-2014 before being hired by the Cubs in 2015. Since then he’s led the Cubs to three-straight playoff appearances and the team’s first World Series title in 108 years in 2016.