TINLEY PARK, Ill. -- A decade after the Lane Bryant massacre, Tinley Park police are getting new tips that could finally help solve the case.

A gunmen killed five women and wounded another after entering the store in Tinley Park in 2008.

The survivor gave investigators a description of the killer and last week, police released a new 3-D image.

Since then, they have received dozens of new leads.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.