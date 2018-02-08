Updates on flight cancellations, closures and Metra trains as snow hits Chicago

CHICAGO — The latest weather forecasts predict 10-15 inches of snow will hit the Chicago area from Thursday evening to Friday night, making it difficult to travel across the region. Here’s the latest on flight cancellations, government advisories, and more:

Flight cancellations

Over 530 flights have been cancelled at O’Hare, while over 220 flights been cancelled at Midway.

Visit flychicago.com for the latest updates on cancellations, and call ahead to check on your own flight status.

Metra BNSF schedule changes Friday

Metra said in a release it will make “every effort” to keep tracks clear and trains on time. The latest updates from different train lines are available on their website.

The BNSF Line, which is Metra’s busiest, will be reducing the number of trains on Friday from 84 to 94, which will likely result in more crowded conditions, but Metra said it will minimize switching moves that are often the cause of delays during snowy conditions. An alternative schedule is available online.

Closures

The Adler Planetarium will be closed during public hours on Friday, including scheduled film screenings, according to a statement released Thursday night.

The Circuit Court of Cook County will also be closed on Friday to “ensure that no one is placed in a position of danger in getting to court,” Chief Judge Timothy Evans said in a statement Thursday. There will be no court in session in any Cook County courthouse except Central Bond Court and juvenile detention hearings. The Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court will be closed as well.

Treacherous road conditions expected

The Illinois Department of Transportation predicts the potential for up to a foot of snow will cause “treacherous” conditions, and advises commuters to avoid driving if possible. Both Friday morning and evening commutes will be affected. The IDoT offered these tips for staying safe on the roads: