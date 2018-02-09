Chicago suburbs slammed by winter snowstorm

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The Chicago suburbs got slammed by an overnight snowstorm.

Highways and local streets were left snow-covered and treacherous.

Multiple spin-out accidents were reported in communities like Joliet, Channahon, Crest Hill, Shorewood and Bolingbrook — to name a few.

Many suburban school systems chose to close for the day; so did Chicago Public Schools.

And many government offices, including Illinois Secretary of State offices, closed their doors for the day.

As a result, expressway travel times, which could have been nightmarish, were actually shorter than normal for the morning rush.