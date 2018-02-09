Northwest Indiana residents digging out from winter storm

INDIANA — Northwest Indiana is in the middle of what the National Weather Service calls a long duration snow event — just like Chicago.

The Winter Storm Warning goes until 6 p.m. tonight.

Midday temperatures are in the upper 20’s in Munster.

For the majority of people, with the school’s closed, this is a day to stay home.

WGN’s Mike Lowe found Munster resident Anna Ornelas out shoveling for the third time this morning.

Traffic on I-80 was slow near Calumet Ave. after an accident involving a semi.

Predictions are for up to 14 inches of accumulation by the time the snow relents tonight.