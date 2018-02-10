Encouraging students to enroll in college, Chance the Rapper says he’s going too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper and fellow Chicago native and actor Jesse Williams had some words of encouragement for CPS high school students at the Scholly Scholarship Summit on the South Side Saturday.

Chance made an appearance to encourage students to take advantage of "free money" and apply for scholarships. They also awarded a $10,000 scholarship to one student, Alexiea Feaster, who hopes study medicine after finishing her senior year at Bogan High School.

"I was like oh my god ... I'm so happy right now," Alexiea said.

CEO Christopher Gray said Scholly makes it easier for students to easily identify scholarships and apply to them.

"No matter where they are in life... there are so many avenues to success," Gray said.

Chance the Rapper says he is going to go back to school himself, and plans to enroll at Clark Atlanta University, although he didn't say when that might be.