7-Day Forecast: Temperatures thaw out, highs in 40s possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures thaw out, small amount of snow possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Falling temperatures, light weekend snow possible
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures continue
-
7-Day Forecast: Snow possible after temperatures take a dive
-
-
Over 550 flights were canceled at Chicago airports – Winter Weather Advisory ends at midnight CST
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 40s, snow possible Sunday
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures warm before dropping again
-
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. dip mid-week, rebound for the weekend
-
7-day forecast: Brutal cold continues