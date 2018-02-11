Cars smashed after carport meant to protect them collapses in heavy snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – A carport in Indiana collapsed on top of 11 cars during the snowfall Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Fernando Rivera was on his way to work when he came outside the Broadmoor Country Club Apartment Complex in Merrillville, IN, and found his Nissan Altima crushed under a collapsed carport.

“It’s just crushing because I’ve had my car for 12 years now and she’s gone," he said.

Nathan Comstock’s family car is also under the carport. He found his Toyota Corolla smashed as he was preparing to leave for church.

“The center beam was on top of the car,” he said.

There are nearly a dozen vehicles under the carport with smashed-out windows, and banged-up bodies. Merrillville police and fire responded around 4 a.m. Sunday morning to put caution tape around the scene.

There’s a lot of speculation about what caused the carport to give way. But some residents said there were telling signs that it was not sturdy, including fallen boards scattered below it.

An employee in Broadmoor’s leasing office said they're just trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again.