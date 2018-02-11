Chicago Weather: At least 3 more inches of snow fell in Chicago area

CHICAGO – About 3 more inches of snow covered the Chicago by Sunday morning.
The National Weather Serviced issued a winter weather advisory for the region late Saturday as snowfall begin around midnight Sunday.
Widespread light snow continues in counties along and north of Interstate-80. Reports are sparse, but it appears around 3-inches of new snow has accumulated at many locations – lighter snow possibly mixed with a little freezing rain/drizzle farther south of Interstate-80.
The Winter Weather Advisory continues Chicago-area-wide in effect until noon with additional snow accumulation of at least another inch or two likely.
About 6 more inches of snow could fall in some areas.
The snow has created hazardous road conditions. Drivers are urged to be cautious.
Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…
Canceled Flights at Chicago airports
O’Hare International Airport: 125
Midway Airport: 20
As of 7:05 a.m. Sunday.
