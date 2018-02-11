Chicago Weather: At least 3 more inches of snow fell in Chicago area

CHICAGO – About 3 more inches of snow covered the Chicago by Sunday morning.

The National Weather Serviced issued a winter weather advisory for the region late Saturday as snowfall begin around midnight Sunday.

Widespread light snow continues in counties along and north of Interstate-80. Reports are sparse, but it appears around 3-inches of new snow has accumulated at many locations – lighter snow possibly mixed with a little freezing rain/drizzle farther south of Interstate-80.

The Winter Weather Advisory continues Chicago-area-wide in effect until noon with additional snow accumulation of at least another inch or two likely.

About 6 more inches of snow could fall in some areas.

The snow has created hazardous road conditions. Drivers are urged to be cautious.

The overnight snowfall has brought many snow-covered roads early this morning. Light to occasionally moderate snow will be seen along/north of I-80 this morning, while a light mix south. Be extra cautious if needing to travel this a.m. #ilwx https://t.co/tfsdDdtnRr — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 11, 2018

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…

Canceled Flights at Chicago airports

O’Hare International Airport: 125

Midway Airport: 20

As of 7:05 a.m. Sunday.

This story will update throughout the day.